Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Lowered to $233.00 at HC Wainwright

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $238.00 to $233.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $216.11 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $225.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.67.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 705,436 shares of company stock worth $143,142,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

