Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights cut shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Summit Insights currently has $100.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PFPT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Proofpoint from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.44.

Shares of PFPT opened at $93.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.52 and its 200 day moving average is $111.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.28. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $173,849.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $22,435.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,143.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,353 shares of company stock worth $4,103,676. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,258.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 51.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

