Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ACHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

