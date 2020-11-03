HSBC Lowers United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Utilities Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $22.33 on Monday. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

