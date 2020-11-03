Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Danske upgraded Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Societe Generale began coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sampo Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $54.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

