Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $1.03 on Monday. Alsea has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.
About Alsea
