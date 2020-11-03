Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $1.03 on Monday. Alsea has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

