Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Scotiabank cut shares of Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $1.03 on Monday. Alsea has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ClearSign Technologies & Its Competitors Financial Analysis
ClearSign Technologies & Its Competitors Financial Analysis
Comparing Virgin Galactic and The Competition
Comparing Virgin Galactic and The Competition
Profound Medical vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review
Profound Medical vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush
Valmont Industries Upgraded to Outperform by William Blair
Valmont Industries Upgraded to Outperform by William Blair
Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Jde Peets
Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Jde Peets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report