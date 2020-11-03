Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LEN. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.72.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN opened at $72.51 on Monday. Lennar has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.42%.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,964 shares of company stock worth $15,898,918 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Lennar by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 224,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 87,146 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,449,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.