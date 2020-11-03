Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IBJHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS:IBJHF opened at $1.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. Ibstock has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

