Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.14.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.65. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $182,025.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,350.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

