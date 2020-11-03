Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

OTCMKTS NUVCF opened at $39.07 on Monday. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $39.07.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

