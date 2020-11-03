Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of Centamin stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.94. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

