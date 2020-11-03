Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $77.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $65.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.57. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,692,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,609 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,582,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after purchasing an additional 263,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 963,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,743,000 after purchasing an additional 230,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Analyst Recommendations for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ClearSign Technologies & Its Competitors Financial Analysis
ClearSign Technologies & Its Competitors Financial Analysis
Comparing Virgin Galactic and The Competition
Comparing Virgin Galactic and The Competition
Profound Medical vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review
Profound Medical vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush
Valmont Industries Upgraded to Outperform by William Blair
Valmont Industries Upgraded to Outperform by William Blair
Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Jde Peets
Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Jde Peets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report