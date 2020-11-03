Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $77.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $65.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.57. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,692,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,609 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,582,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after purchasing an additional 263,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 963,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,743,000 after purchasing an additional 230,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

