Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

GDEN stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $377.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.30). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.18 million. Research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

