Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS NUVCF opened at $39.07 on Monday. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $39.07.
Nuvei Company Profile
