Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVCF opened at $39.07 on Monday. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $39.07.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

