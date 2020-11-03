KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Neutral”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho lowered KOSÉ from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

KSRYY opened at $26.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. KOSÉ has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $35.33.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

