D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Now Covered by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $69.18 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

