NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Upgraded to Hold by Danske

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Danske upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NDRBF stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. NIBE Industrier AB has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and internationally.

