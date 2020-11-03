Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. 140166 raised Under Armour from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.69.

NYSE UAA opened at $14.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth $113,561,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 632.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 253.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,842 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 39.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 117.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 819,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

