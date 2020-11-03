TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded TransAct Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAct Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of TACT opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.25. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $12.73.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

