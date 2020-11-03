Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Lowered to Neutral at SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATLKY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $45.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.96. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $49.43.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 27.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

