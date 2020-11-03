Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXL shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $3,170,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 332.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 435,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 334,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,881,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 297,387 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $1,936,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $782.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.83. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.26.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

