Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) Sets New 1-Year High at $292.00

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 265.50 ($3.47), with a volume of 83117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260.50 ($3.40).

The company has a market cap of $665.26 million and a PE ratio of 19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 251.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.81.

In other news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 12,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total value of £28,337.46 ($37,023.07).

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics. The Sensors & Information segment develops and manufactures explosive hazard detection equipment; chemical and biological threat detection equipment; and electronic countermeasures, as well as network protection technologies.

