Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $287.60

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 293.40 ($3.83), with a volume of 1293843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.84).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 467 ($6.10).

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 335.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 389.35.

In related news, insider Sally Lake bought 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £19,863.25 ($25,951.46). Also, insider David Roberts bought 15,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £49,489.66 ($64,658.56).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

