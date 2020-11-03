Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $209.10

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 209.10 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 214.80 ($2.81), with a volume of 1038990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.90 ($2.82).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCRO. Barclays decreased their target price on Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 426.43 ($5.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 257.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 347.20. The stock has a market cap of $807.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

In other Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) news, insider Greg Lock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £108,790 ($142,134.83).

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

