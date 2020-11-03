$150.80 Million in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to report $150.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.10 million. Moderna posted sales of $14.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 972.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $327.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $174.74 million to $735.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $32.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $697,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,674,858 shares in the company, valued at $517,234,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,117,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 674,495 shares of company stock valued at $45,897,063. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 48.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 15.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after buying an additional 72,937 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $95.21. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.52.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ClearSign Technologies & Its Competitors Financial Analysis
ClearSign Technologies & Its Competitors Financial Analysis
Comparing Virgin Galactic and The Competition
Comparing Virgin Galactic and The Competition
Profound Medical vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review
Profound Medical vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush
Valmont Industries Upgraded to Outperform by William Blair
Valmont Industries Upgraded to Outperform by William Blair
Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Jde Peets
Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Jde Peets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report