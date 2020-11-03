$150.80 Million in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to report $150.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.10 million. Moderna posted sales of $14.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 972.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $327.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $174.74 million to $735.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $32.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $697,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,674,858 shares in the company, valued at $517,234,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,117,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 674,495 shares of company stock valued at $45,897,063. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 48.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 15.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after buying an additional 72,937 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $95.21. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.52.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

