Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.62 Million

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will post $225.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.93 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $195.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $769.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $751.00 million to $785.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $953.86 million, with estimates ranging from $914.87 million to $989.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

In related news, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $422,044.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

Earnings History and Estimates for Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

