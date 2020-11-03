LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) (LON:LWRF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.66

LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) (LON:LWRF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.50. LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 927,123 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18.

LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) Company Profile (LON:LWRF)

LightwaveRF plc provides smart home automation devices in the United Kingdom, Asia, the Middle East, and rest of Europe. It offers Internet platform with applications and connected devices, which provide integrated remote control and monitoring of light, heat, power, and security. The company provides sockets, dimmers, relays, thermostats, heating, energy, sensing, monitoring, and control devices.

