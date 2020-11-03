Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) CEO Patrick J. Mchale Sells 6,420 Shares of Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $398,168.40.

GGG stock opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,355,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

