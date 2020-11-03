Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Major Shareholder Mvm Funds Llc Sells 30,216 Shares of Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 30,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $462,606.96. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mvm Funds Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Mvm Funds Llc sold 12,147 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $201,154.32.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $170.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.35). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 58.01% and a negative net margin of 62.28%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

