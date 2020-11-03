MX Oil (LON:MXO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.56

MX Oil PLC (LON:MXO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $0.31. MX Oil shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 27,655,588 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.

About MX Oil (LON:MXO)

MX Oil plc operates as an oil and gas investment company. It invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 sq km in Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Astar Minerals plc and changed its name to MX Oil plc in July 2014. MX Oil plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

