Short Interest in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Drops By 13.5%

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 543,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. American Software has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $482.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 0.49.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.22 million. American Software had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Software by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29,174 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of American Software by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 80,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

