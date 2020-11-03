Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for First Busey Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Busey in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $980.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.17. First Busey has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 55,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen V. King bought 27,058 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $498,949.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,539.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

