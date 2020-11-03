Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.44 per share, for a total transaction of $71,104.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,623.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. FMR LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Northwest Natural by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Northwest Natural by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,030 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

