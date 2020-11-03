(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.39

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.35. (OPS.V) shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on (OPS.V) from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.39.

(OPS.V) Company Profile (CVE:OPS)

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for (OPS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (OPS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion
Chemring Group PLC Sets New 1-Year High at $292.00
Chemring Group PLC Sets New 1-Year High at $292.00
Beazley plc Hits New 1-Year Low at $287.60
Beazley plc Hits New 1-Year Low at $287.60
Micro Focus International plc Hits New 52-Week Low at $209.10
Micro Focus International plc Hits New 52-Week Low at $209.10
$150.80 Million in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. This Quarter
$150.80 Million in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. This Quarter
Coeur Mining, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.62 Million
Coeur Mining, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.62 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report