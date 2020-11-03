(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.39

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.35. (OPS.V) shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on (OPS.V) from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

