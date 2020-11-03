Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Up 11.5% in October

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of ALT opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $373.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.65). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 858.94% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.