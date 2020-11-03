Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) Short Interest Up 12.2% in October

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,600 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 478,200 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 958,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Akers Biosciences by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKER opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. Akers Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akers Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 107.05% and a negative net margin of 489.84%.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver medical devices to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â’Check', a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek that detects aldehydes or oxidative stress in exhaled human breath.

