Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $1,642,770.00 in Stock

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00.

V stock opened at $184.74 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $358.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Visa by 5.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on V. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

