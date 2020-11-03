Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $1,642,770.00 in Stock

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00.
V stock opened at $184.74 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $358.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.
Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Visa by 5.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have commented on V. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
