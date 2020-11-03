Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer Sells 9,903 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $991,488.36.

Karah Herdman Parschauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Wednesday, October 28th, Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 97 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $9,700.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 12,370 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,879.10.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $95.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $102.14.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $43,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.