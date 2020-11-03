Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 71,875 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) Company Profile (CVE:KGC)

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Bling Capital Corp.

