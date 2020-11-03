Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Anthem, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ANTM)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anthem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now anticipates that the company will earn $6.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.16. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.40.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $278.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 315.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 130.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 77.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Earnings History and Estimates for Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

