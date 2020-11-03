Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) (LON:WPC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $396.93

Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) (LON:WPC)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.93 and traded as low as $383.79. Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) shares last traded at $397.00, with a volume of 143,641 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 396.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 358.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.79 million and a P/E ratio of 69.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

