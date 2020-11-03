Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) (LON:WPC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $396.93

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) (LON:WPC)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.93 and traded as low as $383.79. Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) shares last traded at $397.00, with a volume of 143,641 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 396.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 358.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.79 million and a P/E ratio of 69.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

About Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) (LON:WPC)

Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kestrel Gold Inc. Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09
Kestrel Gold Inc. Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09
Coloplast A/S Short Interest Update
Coloplast A/S Short Interest Update
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Anthem, Inc. Lowered by Analyst
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Anthem, Inc. Lowered by Analyst
Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $396.93
Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $396.93
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.84
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.84
Georox Resources Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06
Georox Resources Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report