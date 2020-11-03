Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.84

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and traded as high as $18.65. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 779,388 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.07.

In related news, Director Stephen Denardo purchased 5,000 shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,437 shares in the company, valued at C$568,504.65.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (TSE:BPY.UN)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

