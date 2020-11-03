Georox Resources (CVE:GXR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Georox Resources Inc (CVE:GXR) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Georox Resources shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 18,633 shares trading hands.

The firm's 50 day moving average is C$0.06.

Georox Resources Company Profile (CVE:GXR)

Georox Resources Inc, a natural resources company, acquires, explores for, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties primarily in Western Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Silverdale, Pouce Coupe, and Red Earth properties. The company was formerly known as Oromonte Resources Inc and changed its name to Georox Resources Inc in August 2008.

