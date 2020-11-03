Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,163,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 988,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,816.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.04. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kestrel Gold Inc. Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09
Kestrel Gold Inc. Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09
Coloplast A/S Short Interest Update
Coloplast A/S Short Interest Update
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Anthem, Inc. Lowered by Analyst
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Anthem, Inc. Lowered by Analyst
Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $396.93
Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $396.93
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.84
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.84
Georox Resources Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06
Georox Resources Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report