Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Short Interest Down 14.3% in October

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of COSM stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Cosmos has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

About Cosmos

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical wholesaler primarily in the European Union. It imports, exports, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products, generic pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements. It also develops vitamins and food supplements under the Sky Life Premium brand name.

