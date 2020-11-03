Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Raised to $28.00 at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.36.

GIL opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.41. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $602.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 149.4% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 99,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 847,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 814,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,321.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 104,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 96,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

