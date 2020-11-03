Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Raised to $28.00 at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.36.
GIL opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.41. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 149.4% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 99,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 847,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 814,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,321.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 104,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 96,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.
