China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in October

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIHKY opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. China Merchants Bank has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $28.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded China Merchants Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

