Canaccord Genuity Boosts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $175.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIVN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an in-line rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.46.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $144.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -369.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.12 and a 200 day moving average of $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07. Five9 has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $156.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $436,708.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,910,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $1,936,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,123 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,131 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,649,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,094,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 905,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,254,000 after buying an additional 52,653 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 574,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,603,000 after buying an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,386,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.