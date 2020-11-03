MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) PT Lowered to $16.00

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

NYSE MIXT opened at $8.45 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $203.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, EVP Gert Pretorius sold 254,515 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $86,535.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 857,473 shares of company stock valued at $291,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 228,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

