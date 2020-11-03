HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$0.60 by Analysts at Standpoint Research

HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO) had its price target cut by Standpoint Research from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) stock opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. HEXO Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$3.58. The stock has a market cap of $408.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

